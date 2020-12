Bradley (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Raptors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bradley is not with the team for the preseason finale due to a hamstring issue. He played 25 minutes during Monday's preseason loss against New Orleans, so it's possible he sustained this setback then. The team may also just be taking precautions with the 30-year-old guard given that the regular season starts next week.