Bradley (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Bradley is still recovering from the calf strain he suffered in early February and won't be available Sunday. There is a chance he could return prior to the All-Star break, but the Heat will likely err on the side of caution by giving him the full break to heal up. Kendrick Nunn and Gabe Vincent (knee) will continue to provide depth off the bench while Bradley recovers.