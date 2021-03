Bradley (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Orlando, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since Feb. 3 with a right calf strain, and his absence will extend into the second half of the season. He also figures to be unavailable for the second part of the back-to-back set Friday at Chicago. It remains unclear when Bradley is expected to retake the court.