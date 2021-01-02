Bradley recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes in the 93-83 loss to Dallas on Friday.

Bradley showed up after being relegated back to the bench in the loss Friday. The guard went almost perfect from the line and posted a 62 percent success rate from the floor. Surprisingly, Bradley did not have much else to speak of besides his point total. However, he was handed the least amount of minutes so far this season and had his second best showing. Bradley will continue to see a bench role as long as the starting rotation remains healthy.