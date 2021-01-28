Bradley finished Wednesday's loss to Denver with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT) and two assists in 18 minutes.
It was the first game back for Bradley, who had not played since Jan. 9 due to the league's health and safety protocols. Fantasy-wise, Bradley remains a deep-leagues-only option, though he has some potential to provide modest production in threes and steals.
