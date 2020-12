Bradley (hamstring) practiced with the team Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Bradley returned to practice quickly after missing the team's preseason finale Friday, suggesting that he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season. The 30-year-old was a starter for the Lakers for much of the 2019-20 campaign, but he may have to settle for a bench role in a deep Heat wing rotation that also includes Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Andre Iguodala.