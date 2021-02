Bradley (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran guard missed the last two games with a right knee bruise and was questionable for Monday, but he'll be back on the court versus Charlotte. Bradley has played in only one of the past 10 games and put up eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 18 minutes during that contest.