Bradley signed a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Heat on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bradley turned down his $5 million player option with the Lakers, finding more money on the team that the Lakers battled against in the NBA Finals. Though he's getting more money, it seems like he might see a reduced role. The Heat have no shortage of capable guards and wings, including Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Andre Iguodala. Bradley wasn't fantasy relevant when he saw 24.2 minutes per game last season, so he's highly unlikely to be fantasy relevant this season.