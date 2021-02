Bradley (calf) said Tuesday that he's hopeful to return to action before the NBA's midseason break in early March, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Bradley essentially confirmed that he expects to miss 3-to-4 weeks with his right calf strain, matching the timeline that Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Feb. 4. With Bradley sidelined and Goran Dragic (ankle) considered day-to-day, Kendrick Nunn and Gabe Vincent should be in store for some added run in the short term.