Bradley will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a strained right calf, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bradley had to leave Wednesday's game due to a right calf strain and the injury will keep him sidelined for potentially the rest of February. It's been an unlucky season in Miami so far for Bradley as he has already missed 11 games to this point. With his absence, Gabe Vincent could take on a slightly larger role.