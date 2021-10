Adebayo tallied 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and one steal in Monday's preseason win over Atlanta.

The center made the most of his 15 minutes of action during Monday's preseason opener, as Adebayo finished second on the team in scoring and rebounding. After averaging a double-double in a breakout 2019-20 campaign, Adebayo improved offensively across 64 games played last year and posted a career-high 18.7 points to go along with 9.0 rebounds.