Adebayo accounted for 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes Sunday against Toronto.

Adebayo scored in double-figures for a third-straight game and appears to have usurped the starting role from Hassan Whiteside. While he's been in the starting lineup for the past seven games, Adebayo's seen only a minor increase in minutes, and has seen 30 minutes of run just once during his starting tenure. The second-year center seems to be responding well to the move and has made 23-of-31 shots over his past four games.