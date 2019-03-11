Heat's Bam Adebayo: 19 points in loss
Adebayo accounted for 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes Sunday against Toronto.
Adebayo scored in double-figures for a third-straight game and appears to have usurped the starting role from Hassan Whiteside. While he's been in the starting lineup for the past seven games, Adebayo's seen only a minor increase in minutes, and has seen 30 minutes of run just once during his starting tenure. The second-year center seems to be responding well to the move and has made 23-of-31 shots over his past four games.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...