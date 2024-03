Adebayo is questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a lower back contusion.

Adebayo suffered his lower back contusion last Wednesday against the Nuggets, and he's dealing with pain and swelling ahead of the team's game against Cleveland, so he'll be a late addition to Miami's injury report. Kevin Love (heel) remains out Wednesday, so Thomas Bryant, Nikola Jovic (hamstring), Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are candidates to see additional minutes if Adebayo is sidelined.