Heat's Bam Adebayo: Added to injury report
Adebayo is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic with a sore right ankle, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Adebayo is a new addition to the Heat's injury report, but his probable designation implies the team isn't overly concerned with the ankle issue. Assuming Adebayo checks out of Monday's morning shootaround no worse for the wear, he should get the green light to start at center and take on his normal minutes load.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.