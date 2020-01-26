Adebayo is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Magic with a sore right ankle, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Adebayo is a new addition to the Heat's injury report, but his probable designation implies the team isn't overly concerned with the ankle issue. Assuming Adebayo checks out of Monday's morning shootaround no worse for the wear, he should get the green light to start at center and take on his normal minutes load.