Heat's Bam Adebayo: Adds four steals in win
Adebayo posted 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in Wednesday's 124-100 win against the Cavaliers.
Adebayo is having his best season as a pro, averaging career highs in every statistical category. After earning a starting role this season, the 22-year-old has become a valuable piece in the Heats' lineup this year. Due to his ability to get across-the-board stats, Adebayo can only increase his fantasy value moving forward.
