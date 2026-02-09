Adebayo had 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 victory over the Wizards.

Adebayo delivered a well-rounded performance Sunday, tying Kasparas Jakucionis for the game high with 22 points while also swiping a season-high five steals in a blowout win. The big man has now recorded at least one steal in five straight games, his longest streak of the season. Coupled with his strong rebounding presence, Adebayo continues to stand out as a reliable defensive anchor in the paint.