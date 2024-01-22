Adebayo notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-87 loss to the Magic.

Adebayo led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring, rebounds and assists while adding a pair of steals and ending three dimes short of a triple-double in a blowout loss. Adebayo has recorded a double-double in 22 games this year, recording at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 11 contests.