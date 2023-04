Adebayo supplied 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Adebayo led the Heat in rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points and at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Game 1 victory. Adebayo tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on nine occasions during the regular season.