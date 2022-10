Adebayo posted 25 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in Thursday 120-103 win over the Pelicans in the preseason.

Adebayo impressed as always on defense, but his scoring stood out Thursday. The star big man got to the line at will and shot the ball efficiently. Adebayo will have great value in fantasy this season if he can improve on last season's scoring average of 19.1 points per game.