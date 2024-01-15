Adebayo ended with 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 victory over the Hornets.
Adebayo led all Heat players in scoring, rebounds and assists while finishing three dimes short of a double-double in an all-around performance. Adebayo has recorded at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in three games this year, including in two straight outings. He has recorded a double-double in 10 of his last 11 games.
