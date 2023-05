Adebayo contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Adebayo saw an all-around performance while posting team-high-tying rebound and assists totals and finishing as one of four Heat players with 15 or more points Tuesday. Adebayo has notched at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in three of his seven playoff appearances.