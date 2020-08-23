Adebayo accumulated 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 win over the Pacers.

Adebayo finished with more turnovers (six) than assists but overall it was a fantastic performance from a fantasy perspective. He was extremely efficient as a scorer, ending up with twice as many points as field-goal attempts while making all but one of his free-throw attempts. Having been less than stellar in Thursday's Game 2, it was a promising development for Adebayo and Miami that he bounced back with such a strong showing in this one.