Adebayo racked up 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 115-90 loss to the Mavericks.

Adebayo has four double-doubles over his last five games and has reached that threshold in all but two of his January appearances. A legit two-way threat every time he steps on the hardwood, Adebayo is averaging a career-high 21.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on the season.