Adebayo scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT) and contributed 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Miami's 116-108 victory over Toronto on Wednesday.

Miami's star center continued his fantastic month, as he recorded his eighth double-double to go along with the one triple-double in 13 games. Adebayo is also playing terrific defense in February, averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. His all-around play makes him one of the best centers in fantasy, as he is one-of-four to average at least 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.