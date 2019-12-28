Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another huge game Friday
Adebayo posted 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over Indiana.
Adebayo has been on a tear. Friday's effort was his seventh performance this month with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He's also averaging a combined 2.5 steals-plus-blocks in December. Miami continues to thrive while Adebayo continues to elevate his play, and he's certainly making a case for his first All-Star appearance.
