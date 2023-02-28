Adebayo finished with 13 points (4-14 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 101-99 victory over Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old center has scored more than 20 points only once in his last six games, shooting just 44.3 percent from the floor over that stretch -- an unusual downturn for a player who averaged 21.6 points a night while shooting 54.7 percent in January. Adebayo is too talented, and has too big a role with the Heat, for the swoon to last much longer, but he might be worth fading in DFS until his scoring touch returns.