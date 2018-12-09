Adebayo totaled 14 points (7-10 FG) eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 victory over the Clippers.

Adebayo was in some early foul trouble which limited his playing time Saturday. He was still able to put up a solid all-around line for the second consecutive game, making the most of his promotion to the starting lineup. Much of his production came in the last quarter when the Heat were pulling away so it needs to be put in context. Hassan Whiteside (personal) could return for the next game which will likely send Adebayo back to the bench. However, as long as he is starting, Adebayo remains a must-add player.