Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another strong showing with first unit
Adebayo posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 92-91 win over the Lakers.
The rookie drew another start for Hassan Whiteside (hip) and generated his best scoring total since March 1. Adebayo continued his superior work on the glass as well, as he's now hauled in eight to 16 rebounds over the last four. The former Kentucky Wildcat has taken nine or 10 shot attempts in his last three games as well, although a pair of nightmarish shooting performances (combined 3-for-19) within that sample had capped his scoring contributions prior to Friday. As long as Whiteside remains sidelined, Adebayo's value continues to see a nice bump, although the former could potentially be ready for a return Monday against the Nuggets.
