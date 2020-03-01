Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another well-rounded line
Adebayo contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 32 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 116-113 win over the Nets.
Adebayo claimed his fourth double-double in a row and extended his streak with at least one block to seven consecutive games. The All-Star center is averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 2019-20 and doesn't look in danger of slowing down over the final quarter of the season.
