Adebayo contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 32 minutes Saturday in the Heat's 116-113 win over the Nets.

Adebayo claimed his fourth double-double in a row and extended his streak with at least one block to seven consecutive games. The All-Star center is averaging 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 2019-20 and doesn't look in danger of slowing down over the final quarter of the season.