Adebayo finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the 76ers.

Adebayo was already off to a phenomenal start to the season before turning things up another notch or two here in December. He has handed out at least five dimes in six straight contests while providing consistently ample production across every category except threes.