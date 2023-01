Adebayo ended with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 win over New Orleans.

Since missing a Jan. 10 loss to the Thunder with a wrist injury, Adebayo has suited up for each of Miami's last six games and has re-emerged as a steady performer. In that six-game stretch, Adebayo is averaging 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.7 minutes.