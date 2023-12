Adebayo (hip) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against Minnesota.

Despite ominously lacking a timetable to return, Adebayo is set to return to action after a seven-game absence Monday. It's unclear if his minutes will be monitored, but Adebayo's bruised left hip appears to be on the mend and shouldn't carry a re-aggravation risk. His return will coincide with Tyler Herro's (ankle), as the duo have both been cleared for action Monday.