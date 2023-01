Adebayo (wrist) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Adebayo missed Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to his wrist injury, but he was probable ahead of Thursday's matchup. Over his last seven appearances, he's averaged 24.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 35.1 minutes per game.