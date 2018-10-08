Adebayo (shoulder) is active and available to play in Monday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo came into the day with a doubtful designation, so the fact that he's now been cleared is certainly surprising. It wouldn't be surprising if Adebayo saw his playing time restricted quite a bit and there's even a chance he's held out entirely despite being available. Adebayo is likely someone to avoid Monday for those playing preseason NBA DFS.