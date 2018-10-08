Heat's Bam Adebayo: Available to play Monday
Adebayo (shoulder) is active and available to play in Monday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo came into the day with a doubtful designation, so the fact that he's now been cleared is certainly surprising. It wouldn't be surprising if Adebayo saw his playing time restricted quite a bit and there's even a chance he's held out entirely despite being available. Adebayo is likely someone to avoid Monday for those playing preseason NBA DFS.
