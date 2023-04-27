Adebayo (hamstring) will be available for Wednesday's Game 5 versus Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo tweaked his hamstring during Game 3, but he played through it during Game 4 and will continue to do so in Game 5. Through the first four games of this series, Adebayo has compiled averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 81.8 percent at the stripe.