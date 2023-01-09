Adebayo is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to a wrist contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

An MRI on Adebayo's hand indicated the star big man suffered a wrist contusion and avoided a more serious injury. While his status for Tuesday is in jeopardy, it doesn't sound like Adebayo will be sidelined for an extended period, so fantasy mangers don't need to panic. The 2017 first-round pick has been a major asset this season, posting 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.