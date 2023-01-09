Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's game versus Brooklyn that Adebayo received an X-ray on his hand that came back clean, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo was replaced by Orlando Robinson for the final minutes of Sunday's loss due to a hand contusion. However, testing revealed that he didn't suffer any serious injury. Fantasy managers should check back for Adebayo's status for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder, but he's not expected to miss an extended period of time.