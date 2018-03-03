Adebayo will not be with the Heat for Saturday's game against Detroit, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The rookie is dealing with a personal matter and was not with the team at shootaround. The Heat have since ruled him out for Saturday's contest, though coach Erik Spoelstra noted that he expects to have Adebayo back for Monday's home matchup with the Suns. With Adebayo out, expect Kelly Olynyk, and perhaps James Johnson, to pick up increased minutes off the bench Saturday.