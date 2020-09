Adebayo contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-108 Game 5 loss to the Celtics.

Adebayo's 13 points are the fewest he's scored in the series, but he helped make up for it rebounding, passing and defense. It's possible he was hindered by a left arm injury suffered in Game 4.