Adebayo recorded 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Hawks.

Adebayo took on a more prominent role with Jimmy Butler (knee) and Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined. The center had his best performance of the series in the clinching Game 5 victory. Encouragingly, he increased his point total in every game of the series. In the next round of the playoffs, either Joel Embiid or Pascal Siakam wait for him, and it's tough to imagine two more different scenarios at the position.