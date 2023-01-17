Adebayo posted 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 121-113 loss to the Hawks.

It's the third straight double-double and 22nd of the season for the 25-year-old big man, and this one came with significant defensive production as well. Adebayo hasn't completely escaped the injury big going around the Miami locker room, missing one game earlier in January with a sore wrist, but over his last 10 contests he's averaging an impressive 23.3 points, 11.2 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.