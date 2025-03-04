Adebayo chipped in a game-high 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 106-90 win over the Wizards.

The double-double was Adebayo's 31st of the season, snapping a streak of five straight games with single-digit boards. Kel'el Ware (knee) was unavailable Monday, which might help explain Adebayo's resurgence on the glass, but the rookie isn't expected to be out long. Over 13 appearances since the beginning of February, Adebayo has averaged 21.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor.