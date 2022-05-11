Adebayo provided 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 victory over the 76ers.

Adebayo was relatively quiet offensively, but he was still one of seven Heat players to score in double figures as Miami's balanced attack overwhelmed Philadelphia. The talented big man also blocked two shots, his most of the postseason so far. Across 10 playoff contests, Adebayo has averaged 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes per game.