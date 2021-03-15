Adebayo (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo's string of four straight absences, dating back to before the All-Star break, looks like it's on the verge of coming to an end. The big man has been dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, but after nearly two weeks off, it appears to have subsided to the point that he'll likely be ready to re-enter the lineup Tuesday night. Assuming he does play, keep an eye on his status for Wednesday's game at Memphis on the second half of a back-to-back.