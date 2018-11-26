Heat's Bam Adebayo: Career-high 21 rebounds in loss
Adebayo contributed 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 21 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 loss to the Raptors.
Adebayo hauled in a career high rebounding total while finishing with season highs in scoring and minutes and turning in his second straight double-double. Hassan Whiteside, who committed four fouls in 12 minutes, was limited due to foul trouble, opening the door of opportunity for Adebayo to make his mark. Expect the sophomore center to remain inconsistent as long as Whiteside is healthy, but as long as you have an open roster spot Adebayo is likely worth holding onto in most formats.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in Friday's victory•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Thrives in place of Whiteside•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Picks up start Monday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Expected to start Monday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Plays 15 minutes off bench•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...