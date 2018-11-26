Adebayo contributed 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 21 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 loss to the Raptors.

Adebayo hauled in a career high rebounding total while finishing with season highs in scoring and minutes and turning in his second straight double-double. Hassan Whiteside, who committed four fouls in 12 minutes, was limited due to foul trouble, opening the door of opportunity for Adebayo to make his mark. Expect the sophomore center to remain inconsistent as long as Whiteside is healthy, but as long as you have an open roster spot Adebayo is likely worth holding onto in most formats.