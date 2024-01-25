Adebayo closed Wednesday's 105-96 loss to the Grizzlies with 15 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and one steal across 40 minutes.

Adebayo struggled with his shot, but he more than made up for it in other ways. His six blocks were a career high for the seventh-year center, and he has now registered at least six assists in each of his last three games. Adebayo is averaging 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in January.