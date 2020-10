Adebayo (neck) will play in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

After missing Games 2 and 3 due to a strained neck, Adebayo will make his return for Miami with the team down 2-1. Though he'll likely be playing at less than 100 percent, his presence is still a big boost for the team, especially when it comes to slowing down the Lakers' frontcourt.