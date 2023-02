Adebayo (knee) will play Monday against Denver, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Adebayo emerged from Saturday's win over the Magic with some soreness in his knee, but he was initially listed as probable so his availability was never in much doubt. In a season marred by a multitude of star players missing significant time, the big man has sat out only five games -- the most recent of which came back on Jan. 10 against Oklahoma City.