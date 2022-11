Adebayo (knee) will play Monday against Minnesota.

Adebayo will continue to push through a bruised left knee, which caused him to miss a pair of games last week. He returned to action Sunday against the Cavs and finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and a block in 27 minutes. With Miami once again missing several regulars -- including Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (knee) -- Adebayo will be tasked with carrying a heavier load offensively.