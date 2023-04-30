Adebayo (hamstring) is available for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Sunday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will once again play through a hamstring strain that he picked up in the opening-round series versus Milwaukee. The versatile big man struggled with his efficiency against the Bucks, but he's coming off a triple-double performance during Miami's close-out Game 5 win.